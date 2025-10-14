China denies link between its new rare-earth curbs & Pak’s gift to Trump

Beijing: China on Monday said that its move to clamp strict restrictions on exports of rare-earth minerals and their technologies blaming foreign firms for their misuse has no link to Pakistani leaders presenting the precious metals to US President Donald Trump.

Beijing’s ironclad friendship with Pakistan remained intact despite Islamabad developing close ties with Washington, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.

“China’s recent announcement on export control measures concerning rare-earths and related items has nothing to do with Pakistan,” Lin told a media briefing here answering a question from state-run Global Times.

“The reports you mentioned are either unaware of the facts, or are based on speculation, or are intended to sow discord. They are groundless,” Lin said. China, last week announced further export controls for mining and processing the minerals.