China criticises Grammy Award for Dalai Lama

BEIJING: China on Monday deplored the Grammy Award given to the Dalai Lama, saying it “firmly opposes” the recognition’s possible use as a tool for anti-China “political manipulation”.

The Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, won his first Grammy on Sunday in the category of best audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording for his spoken-word album, “Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama”, at the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Asked for his reaction to the Dalai Lama winning the award, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian reiterated China’s allegation that the 90-year-old spiritual leader is carrying out separatist activity in the name of religion. The Dalai Lama is not purely a religious person, Lin told a media briefing here.

“He is a political exile committed to anti-Chinese separatist activity under the disguise of religion,” Lin said.

Beijing firmly opposes the relevant party using the award as a tool for anti-China political manipulation, he added.