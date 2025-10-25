China creates Day of Taiwan’s Restoration

Bangkok: China said Friday it is creating a new holiday called

the Commemoration Day of Taiwan’s Restoration, as part of its claims over the self-ruled island.

The standing committee of its rubber-stamp legislature, the National People’s Congress, said the new holiday will mark October 25, the day in 1945

when Taiwan, then a Japanese colony, was handed over to an official of the then-Republic of China.

“Establishing Taiwan Restoration Day and holding commemorative activities at the national level will help highlight the indisputable historical fact that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China,”

said Shen Chunyao, director of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, according to state broadcaster CTV.agencies