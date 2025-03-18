China conducts air, sea drills near Taiwan

Taipei: An unusually large number of Chinese military ships, planes and drones entered airspace and waters surrounding Taiwan between Sunday and Monday, the self-governing island’s Defence Ministry said.

China said the drills were a response to recent statements and actions by the United States and Taiwan. Beijing launches such missions on a daily basis, seeking to wear down Taiwanese defences and morale, although the vast majority of the island’s 23 million people reject its claim of sovereignty over Taiwan.

Taiwanese Defence Minister Wellington Koo told legislators the drills were further evidence China was a “troublemaker” endangering peace in the region.

The ministry on Tuesday published on social media images of Chinese drones and ships. It said 43 out of 59 entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone but that no confrontations were reported.

Taiwan monitored the situation and deployed aircraft, navy ships and coastal anti-ship missile defences in response.