China calls for halt to military ops after Trump’s push to secure Hormuz

Beijing: China on Monday called on all countries to immediately stop military operations in West Asia in response to US President Donald Trump’s appeal to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open for international transport, ruling out Beijing joining any international naval force risking its close ties with Iran.

The effective closure of the vital waterway by Iran in retaliation for airstrikes by the US and Israel has proved catastrophic for global energy and trade flows, causing the largest oil supply disruption and soaring global oil prices.

China also said it is in talks with the US about Trump’s planned visit to Beijing later this month, amid the US President’s assertion that he may delay his China trip due to the Iran war.

About Trump’s call to China and other countries to join, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian virtually ruled out Beijing’s participation in the naval armada to ensure safe passage of ships out of the Strait of Hormuz.

“The recent tense situation in the Strait of Hormuz and waters nearby

has impacted the route for international goods and energy trade, disrupting peace and stability in the region and beyond,” Lin told a media briefing while answering questions on Trump’s appeal.

Instead, he said, “China once again calls on parties to immediately stop military operations, avoid further escalation of the tense situation and prevent regional turmoil from further impacting the global economy”.

He, however, said China is in “communication with relevant parties to work for the de-escalation of the situation”.

On Trump’s comment that he may delay his visit to China at the end of the month, apparently linking his visit to Beijing’s response to his appeal to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open, Lin said both Beijing and Washington are in talks about the US President’s visit.

China and the United States are in communication with each other regarding Trump’s visit to China, Lin said, adding that the head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable strategic leading role in China-US relations.