China accuses Philippine vessel of brushing against its ship

Beijing: China’s coast guard said Sunday it took action against a Philippine vessel that ignored warnings and caused a light collision with its vessel in the disputed South China Sea, where confrontations between the two sides have increased.

Gan Yu, the coast guard spokesperson, said in a statement that the Philippine vessel entered the waters around Sabina Shoal in the Spratly Islands, known in Chinese as Xianbin Reef in the Nansha Islands.

Gan said the Philippine ship ignored the Chinese warning and sailed toward the coast guard ship “unprofessionally” and “dangerously,” causing the two vessels to brush against each other. He said the Philippine vessel also had journalists on board to take pictures to “distort facts.” “The responsibility is totally on the Philippines’ side. We sternly warn that the Philippine side must immediately stop the infringement and provocation, otherwise it must bear all consequences,” he

said.