China: 35 killed, 43 hurt as man rams car into crowd

Beijing/Zhuhai: Thirty-five people were killed and 43 others injured when a 62-year-old man rammed his car into a crowd of people exercising at a sports centre on Monday in the Chinese city of Zhuhai, which is currently hosting the country’s prestigious international air show.

Terming it a “major vicious incident”, local police said the incident occurred around 7:48 p.m. Monday when citizens were exercising at the sports centre where a large number of people gathered for physical workouts, the official media reported Tuesday.

An eyewitness, Chen, told Chinese news magazine Caixin that at least six groups had been at the stadium for their regular walks on Monday when the incident happened.

He said his group had just completed its third lap around the stadium when a speeding car suddenly charged towards them, “knocking down many people”.

“It drove in a loop, and people were hurt in all areas of the running track - east, south, west, and north,” another eyewitness told Caixin, BBC

reported.