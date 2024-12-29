Chad votes in parl election boycotted by oppositon

N’Djamena (Chad): Chadians voted on Sunday in parliamentary and regional elections, marking the end of a three-year transitional period from military rule. However, the main opposition is boycotting the elections, accusing authorities of failing to oversee a credible electoral process.

This is Chad’s first parliamentary election in over a decade, following a disputed presidential vote won by junta leader Mahamat Idriss Deby, who took power in 2021 after his father’s death. Deby had promised a return to democracy, but opposition parties, including the main Transformers party, have criticised the process as a “charade” aimed at prolonging Deby’s rule. More than 10 opposition parties, including the Transformers party led by Succes Masra, are boycotting the election. Masra, who came second in the presidential vote, warned voters that the election results would be manipulated. The Group of Cooperation of Political Actors (GCAP), another opposition alliance, continues to dispute Deby’s presidential victory. With over 8 million registered voters, the election is crucial for Chad’s transition, which began in 2021. The country is facing security threats

from Boko Haram.