Chad suspends US visas in response to Trump’s travel ban

N’djamena (Chad): Chad’s President Mahamat Idriss Deby has announced that his country will suspend the issuing of visas to US citizens in response to the Trump administration’s decision to ban Chadians from visiting the United States.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday resurrected a hallmark policy of his first term when he announced the visa ban on 12 countries including Chad, accusing them of having “deficient” screening and vetting, and historically refusing to take back their own citizens who overstay in the United States.

The new ban targets Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

There will also be heightened restrictions on visitors from seven others in the new travel policy, which takes effect Monday at 12:01 am.

Chad’s president announced a visa suspension for US citizens, citing dignity and reciprocity. The Republic of Congo called its inclusion in the US travel ban a misunderstanding, while Sierra Leone expressed willingness to cooperate with American authorities to address the concerns behind the restrictions.