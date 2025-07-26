Ceasefire talks expected to resume next week: Hamas

Cairo: Ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel are expected to resume next week, a Hamas official said Friday, as Israeli strikes continue across Gaza and experts warn Palestinians are on the brink of famine. Hamas official Bassem Naim said on Friday that he was told an Israeli delegation would depart for consultations early next week.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday his government was considering “alternative options” to ceasefire talks with Hamas after Israel and the US recalled their negotiating teams, throwing the future of the negotiations into further uncertainty. Previous talks had been held in Qatar. His comments come a day after the United States recalled its negotiating team from Qatar and after President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said Hamas’ latest response to the negotiations showed a “lack of desire” to reach a truce.

Witkoff said the US will “now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza.” He did not elaborate on what those options might be. Earlier on Thursday Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu’s office also recalled his negotiating team in light of Hamas’ response. In a brief statement, Netanyahu’s office expressed appreciation for the efforts of Witkoff and the other mediators, Qatar and Egypt, but gave no

further details.