Ceasefire reached in Pakistan’s Kurram

Peshawar: A ceasefire agreement has been reached between two warring tribes in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after 133 people were killed and 177 injured in the 11 days of clashes between them in the volatile Kurram district, an official said on Monday.

Peace has been established in the restive Kurram district, an official told a provincial cabinet meeting headed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The official said authorities were working to ensure the dignified return of people displaced due to the sectarian violence.

The clashes between Alizai and Bagan tribes in the district started on November 22, after an attack on a convoy of passenger vans near Parachinar in

which 47 people were killed a day earlier.

Several passengers who had sustained grave injuries succumbed later, raising the toll in the convoy killing to 57.wThe death toll from the violence surged to 133, the official told

the meeting.