Carter Center unable to verify Venezuela election results

Caracas: The Carter Center said it was unable to verify the results of Venezuela’s presidential election, blaming authorities for a “complete lack of transparency” in declaring Nicolas Maduro the winner without providing any individual polling tallies.

The statement Tuesday night by the Atlanta-based group is perhaps the harshest rebuke yet of Venezuela’s chaotic election process because it comes from one of just a handful of outside groups invited by the Maduro government to observe the vote.

“The electoral authority’s failure to announce disaggregated results by polling station constitutes a serious breach of electoral principles,” the Carter Center said. The group added that the election did not meet international standards and “cannot be considered democratic.” The Carter Center’s harsh criticism capped a second long day of protests against the results by opponents of Maduro who said their candidate.