Car rams people in Israel, 10 hurt

Tel Aviv: A vehicle rammed pedestrians at a bus stop in Israel on Thursday afternoon, according to a report by the Jerusalem Post. The Israeli police are investigating the incident as a possible terror attack.

As per Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national emergency medical service, the incident occurred around 4.18 pm local time near the Pardes Hanna-Karkur intersection on Highway 65.

Ten individuals sustained injuries, with two in critical condition. Among the wounded were five men and three women, aged between 20 and 70, MDA spokesperson Zaki Heller said. Reports also indicate that two police officers were also stabbed at the Karkur intersection

during the attack.