‘Can’t be weak’: Macron to lay it on line for Trump

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron said he intends to tell Donald Trump that it’s in the joint interest of Americans and Europeans not to “be weak” in the face of Russia’s Vladimir Putin amid US-led negotiations to end the almost three-year

war in Ukraine.

Macron is to travel to Washington to meet with Trump on Monday, the White House said.

In a one-hour question and answer session on his social media Thursday, Macron said he’ll tell Trump: “You can’t be weak in the face of President Putin. It’s not you, it’s not your trademark, it’s not in your interest. How can you then be credible in the face of China if you’re weak in

the face of Putin?”

Trump’s recent statements that echo Putin’s narrative and plans to have direct negotiations with Moscow have left European allies and Ukrainian officials worried. But Macron suggested Trump’s strategy to create “uncertainty” in talks with Russia could actually make Western allies stronger in these talks.

Putin “doesn’t know what he (Trump) is going to do, he thinks (Trump) is capable of anything,” Macron said. “This uncertainty is good for us and for Ukraine.”

Macron added he would seek to persuade Trump that US interests and Europeans’ interests are the same, telling him: “If you let Russia take over Ukraine, it would be unstoppable.”That means any peace deal must be negotiated with Ukrainians and Europeans around the table, Macron reaffirmed. “We want peace, but we don’t want a ceasefire that means Ukraine surrendering, because that’s

dangerous,” he said.