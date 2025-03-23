Canadian PM Carney set to kick off election campaign

TORONTO: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre launch their election campaigns on Sunday amid a trade war and annexation threats from US President Trump. Carney will formally trigger the five-week campaign ahead of the April 28 vote. Trump’s tariffs and sovereignty attacks have fuelled nationalism, boosting Liberal poll numbers. Poilievre, once favoured to win, now faces a race centred on handling Trump. Carney, former Bank of Canada and Bank of England chief, promises stability.