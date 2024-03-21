‘Canada to halt arms supply to Israel’

: A Canadian government official announced on Tuesday that Canada will cease all arms exports to Israel. This decision comes as Israel faces increasing international criticism over its ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. The region is currently experiencing a severe humanitarian crisis, with the prolonged conflict pushing numerous Gazans to the verge of starvation.

Canada, a significant ally of the United States and a substantial contributor to Israel’s military aid, had previously limited its arms exports to Israel to non-lethal equipment, such as radios, following a Hamas attack on October 7. The official stated that the current situation in the region prohibits the export of any military equipment.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly confirmed to the Toronto Star newspaper on Tuesday that Ottawa intends to halt future arms exports to Israel. Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, criticised the decision, claiming it infringes on Israel’s right to self-defence against Hamas terrorists. He warned that history would harshly judge Canada’s current actions.

US Senator Bernie Sanders applauded Canada’s decision, urging the US to withhold further funding for Israel’s military efforts given the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Historically, Israel has been a significant recipient of Canadian arms exports, with CAN$21 million worth of military equipment exported to Israel in 2022, following CAN$26 million in shipments in 2021. This places Israel among the top ten recipients of Canadian arms exports.

Since the deadly Hamas attacks against Israel on October 7, which triggered a war in the Gaza Strip, Ottawa has only exported non-lethal shipments, such as communications equipment, to Israel. The official added that no exports have been sent since January.

The most violent Gaza war to date erupted following an unprecedented Hamas attack on October 7, resulting in approximately 1,160 deaths in Israel, predominantly civilians. Militants also captured around 250 hostages, with Israel estimating that 130 remain in Gaza, including 33 presumed dead.

In response, Israel launched a relentless offensive against Hamas, resulting in at least 31,819 deaths, primarily women and children, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

While acknowledging Israel’s right to self-defence, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has increasingly criticised Israel as civilian casualties in Gaza continue to rise. On Monday, the Canadian Parliament passed a nonbinding resolution urging the international community to pursue a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

The issue of arms deliveries to Israel has instigated legal proceedings in several countries worldwide. In Canada, a group of lawyers and Palestinian-origin citizens filed a complaint against the government in early March, seeking to suspend arms exports to Israel, alleging violations of both international and domestic law.

