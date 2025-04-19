Canada PM calls for free internal trade, says will help amid tariff war

Toronto: Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday eliminating trade barriers within Canada would benefit Canadians far more than US President Donald Trump can ever take away with his trade war as he made his case to retain power at the last debate ahead of the April 28 vote.

Carney has set a goal of free trade within the country’s 10 provinces and three territories by July 1. Canada has long had interprovincial trade barriers.

“We can give ourselves far more than Donald Trump can ever take away,” Carney said “We can have one economy. This is within our grasp.”

Carney said the relationship Canada has had with the US for the past 40 years has fundamentally changed because of Trump’s tariffs. If reelected Carney plans to immediately enter into trade walks with the Trump administration. “We are facing the biggest crisis of our lifetimes. Donald Trump is trying to fundamentally change the world economy, the trading system, but really is he’s trying to break us so the US can own us. They want our land, they want our resources, they our water, they want our

country” Carney said.