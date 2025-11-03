Canada, Philippines sign pact to boost drills

Manila: Canada and the Philippines, both staunch critics of China’s increasingly coercive actions in the disputed South China Sea, signed a key defence agreement on Sunday to boost combat drills and expand security alliances to deter aggression, officials said.

Canada and other Western nations have been bolstering their military presence in the Indo-Pacific to help promote the rule of law and expand trade and investment in the region. The strategy dovetails with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ‘s efforts to build defence ties with other countries to help the Philippines’ underfunded military face a militarily superior China in the disputed waters.

There was no immediate comment from China, which has accused the Philippines of being a “troublemaker” and a “saboteur of regional stability” following joint patrols and combat drills with the United States and other countries in the South China Sea.

Beijing claims the waterway, a major trade route, virtually in its entirety, despite a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated those claims based on a 1982 UN convention.

China has dismissed the ruling and has employed powerful water cannons and dangerous blocking maneuvers against Philippine coast guard and other vessels, resulting in collisions and injuries to crewl. Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also have been involved in the long-simmering territorial disputes. Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. signed the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement with his Canadian counterpart, David McGuinty.