Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ‘s government urged the speaker of the House of Commons to resign Tuesday for inviting a man who fought for a Nazi military unit

during World War II to attend a speech by the Ukrainian president.

Just after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an address in the House of Commons on Friday, Canadian lawmakers gave 98-year-old

a standing ovation when Speaker Anthony Rota drew attention to him. Rota introduced Hunka as a war hero who fought for the First Ukrainian Division.