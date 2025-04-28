Canada: 11 killed as vehicle plows into Filipino street festival in Vancouver; police rule out terrorism link

Vancouver: Vancouver police ruled out terrorism in a car ramming attack that killed 11 people at a Filipino heritage festival in the Canadian city, saying the suspect has a history of mental health issues.

Dozens of others were injured, some seriously, in what authorities described as a car ramming attack that shook the country ahead of federal elections.

A man driving a black Audi SUV entered the street just after 8 pm Saturday and struck people attending the Lapu Lapu Day festival. A Vancouver man was arrested.

“It is the darkest day in Vancouver’s history,” Vancouver Police Interim Chief Steve Rai told a news conference.

“The person we have in custody does have a significant history of interactions with police and health care professionals related to mental health,” he said.

Video of the aftermath shows the dead and injured along a narrow street in South Vancouver lined by food trucks. The front of the driver’s SUV is smashed in.

Kris Pangilinan, who brought his pop-up clothing and lifestyle booth to the festival, saw the vehicle enter past the barricade slowly before the driver slammed on the gas in an area that was packed with people after a concert. He said hearing the sounds of bodies hitting the vehicle will never leave his mind.

“He sideswiped someone on his right side and I was like, Oh, yo yo.’ And then he slammed on the gas,” he said. “And the sound of the acceleration, it sounds like an F1 car about to start a race.

“He slammed on the gas, barreled through the crowd. And all I can remember is seeing bodies flying up in the air higher than the food trucks themselves and landing on the ground and people yelling and screaming. It looked like a bowling ball hitting hitting bowling pins and all the pins are flying into the air.”

Suspect was detained by bystanders before the police arrived

A 30-year-old Vancouver man was arrested at the scene and the department’s Major Crime Section is overseeing the investigation, police said.

“At this time, we are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism,” the police department posted early Sunday.

Interim Vancouver Police Chief Steve Rai told a news conference that the man was arrested after initially being apprehended by bystanders.

Video circulating on social media shows a young man in a black hoodie with his back against a chain-link fence, alongside a security guard and surrounded by bystanders screaming and swearing at him.

“I’m sorry,” the man says, holding his hand to his head.

Rai declined to comment on the video, but said the person in custody was a “lone male” who was “known to police in certain circumstances.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney canceled his first campaign event on the final day of the election campaign ahead of Monday’s vote.