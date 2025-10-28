Cameroon’s President Biya declared winner of latest election after unrest

Yaounde: Cameroon’s top court on Monday declared incumbent Paul Biya, the world’s oldest president, the winner of the latest election.

Clashes with security forces in Cameroon left at least four protesters dead ahead of the announcement as opposition supporters rallied to demand credible results.

The 92-year-old Biya has led the central African nation since 1982. The Constitutional Council said he received 53.66 per cent of votes on Oct. 12 while former ally-turned challenger Issa Tchiroma Bakary got 35.19 per cent. The four protesters were shot dead in Douala, the economic capital, on Sunday, while more than 100 were arrested as hundreds of people stormed the streets in several cities. Tchiroma had claimed victory days before the election, citing results he said were collated by his party. Biya dismissed the claim.

According to Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, the governor of the Littoral Region that includes Douala, several members of the security forces were also injured in Douala by

the protesters.