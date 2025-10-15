Cameroon Oppn candidate Tchiroma claims win in presidential election

Yaounde: Cameroon opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary claimed victory Tuesday in the October 12 presidential election ahead of the release of official results, urging President Paul Biya, the world’s oldest president, to concede.

“Our victory is clear, it must be respected,” Tchiroma said in a video statement on Facebook, calling on Biya to “accept the truth of the ballot box” or “plunge the country into turmoil.” He said he will share a detailed report of the votes by region in the coming days.

Elections Cameroon, the independent body in charge of overseeing the poll, and the constitutional court have not yet announced any results. Official results are expected at the latest by October 26.

Analysts have predicted a victory for Biya, 92, as the opposition remained divided and his strongest rival was barred from running in August. Eleven

opposition candidates were on the ballot for the October 12 election.

Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji rejected Tchiroma’s claim and accused the opposition candidate of trying to disrupt the electoral process.

“This crooked candidate is attempting to implement a cleverly planned diabolical plan with his occult networks at home and abroad aimed at setting Cameroon ablaze,” Atanga Nji said in a statement.