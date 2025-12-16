Cambodia claims Thai bombing hit deeper into its territory

Mongkol Borey: Heavy combat between Thailand and Cambodia entered a second week on Monday, with Phnom Penh claiming that Thai bombing is hitting deeper into its territory, coming close to shelters for people who had already fled dangerous areas along the border.

According to Cambodia’s defence and information ministries, shortly after 10 am local time on Monday, Thai F-16 fighter jets dropped two bombs near camps for displaced people in the Chong Kal district.

The bombing in Srei Snam, located more than 70 kilometres (43 miles) inside Cambodian territory, targeted a bridge, said the Cambodian authorities.