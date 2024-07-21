‘Caged like a terrorist’ in jail: Ex-PM Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan’s jailed former premier Imran Khan has claimed that he is being caged like a “terrorist”, and was denied basic prisoner and human rights in a “death cell” at a high-security jail.

He made these claims in a rare interview from behind bars with British publication ‘The Sunday Times’, the Dawn newspaper reported on Sunday. “I am confined in a 7ft by 8ft death cell, typically reserved for terrorists to ensure they have no contact with anyone,” he told the newspaper.

“It is solitary confinement with barely any space to move. I am under constant surveillance by the agencies, being recorded 24/7, and I am denied basic prisoner and human rights such as visitation,” he said.