Buttler quits as England’s captain

Karachi: Jos Buttler on Friday said he will step down as England white-ball captain after their last Champions Trophy group match against South Africa on Saturday, taking responsibility for his team’s exit from the eight-team tournament.

England crashed out of the eight-team Champions Trophy after losing to Afghanistan on Wednesday. They play against South Africa in their last Group B match here on Saturday.

“I’m going to stand down as England captain. It’s the right decision for me and the team,” the 34-year-old Buttler said at a press conference here.

“It’s quite clear. This tournament was important, results-wise, for my captaincy, and obviously, two losses and being out of the tournament, with a bit of a hangover from past tournaments, I think it just probably reached the end of the road for me and my captaincy, which is a

shame,” he said. agencies