Bus set on fire, police car overturned in UK riot

London: A double-decker bus was set on fire and a police vehicle was overturned amid stone-pelting and disorder as a riot broke out in Leeds, northern England, over what the local council has described as a “family incident”.

“It has quietened, it is calm. We have already started the clean up on the ground,” Leeds City Council chief executive Tom Riordan told the BBC on Friday.

Asked about the trigger behind the rioting on Thursday night, he added: “There was a family incident earlier in the day that police and our officials attended that the local community got concerned about and that appeared to be the trigger of concern for the groups of people... we always intervene where we need to when children are at risk. It was an incident that was probably misinterpreted, I would say.” Earlier, UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper took to social media to say she was “appalled” at the shocking scenes and attacks on police vehicles.