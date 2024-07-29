Burnett Homeopathy lights up Dubai’s Burj Al Arab with spectacular world Homeopathy summit-2

Dubai: The iconic Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai was abuzz with the luminaries of the homoeopathic world as Burnett Homeopathy Private Limited hosted the prestigious World Homoeopathy Summit-2. This event marked a significant milestone in the global homeopathy community, gathering esteemed homeopathic doctors from India and abroad.

To elevate homeopathy's recognition on the world stage, the World Homeopathy Summit-2 was organized on July 14, 2024, at the 7-star Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai. Dr. Nitish Dubey's vision and leadership were instrumental in the summit's success, ensuring that homeopathy receives its rightful recognition on a global platform. Discussions were held with doctors worldwide about the future of homeopathy, ongoing research, and the outline of the next World Health Summit to be held in Germany. Homeopaths from over 25 countries and several Indian states were honored for their contributions to the field. Many homeopathic practitioners from both India and abroad participated in the event.

Dr. Nitish Dubey stated, "Homeopathy is the spirituality of India and the science of Germany. I firmly believe India is poised to become a world leader in homeopathy." His efforts have brought significant attention to this important medical field, fostering global collaboration and knowledge exchange.

The summit was graced by distinguished personalities from various fields, including renowned Indian poet Kumar Vishwas, celebrated actor Anupam Kher, Dr. Ramji Singh, Gary Smyth, President of the Faculty of Homeopathy, and Cabinet Minister Lalan Singh. Former cricket legends Chris Gayle, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Jonty Rhodes represented the sports world well.

Dr. Dubey, the visionary behind Burnett Homeopathy Private Limited, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming response to the event. "I am more than happy to attend this remarkable event. It is truly inspiring to see the global homeopathy community come together. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Dr. Nitish Dubey for inviting me to be a part of this extraordinary gathering," shared Anupam Kher.

The event also highlighted Dr. Dubey's contributions to popularizing Indian homeopathy on an international platform. From humble beginnings in Kalyanpur village, Bihar, Dr. Dubey has built Burnett Homeopathy Private Limited into the largest chain of homeopathic clinics in India. His dedication to providing quality healthcare has earned him a reputation as a leading figure in holistic healing.