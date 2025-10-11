Burkina Faso rejects proposal to accept deportees from US

Dakar: Burkina Faso says it has refused a proposal from the Trump administration to accept deportees from the United States.

The West African country was asked whether it would accept non-citizens expelled by the US, in addition to its own nationals, Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore said on Thursday on national television.

“Naturally, this proposal, which we deemed indecent at the time, is totally contrary to the value of

dignity, which is part of the very essence of the vision of Capt. Ibrahim Traore,” he said, referring to the country’s military ruler.

The remark came only a few hours after the US Embassy in the capital Ouagadougou suspended most visa services for Burkina Faso residents, redirecting applications to its embassy in neighbouring Togo. The embassy did not give a reason for the move.

Citing a US diplomatic note accusing Burkinabe nationals of not complying with visa usage

rules, Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore called the move a possible “pressure tactic” and said, “Burkina Faso is a land of dignity, not deportation.”

The US Embassy in Ouagadougou and the Department of Homeland Security didn’t immediately respond to a request

for comment.