Bulgarian Parl passes resignation of ruling coalition

Sofia: Bulgarian Parliament on Friday approved the resignation of the coalition government of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov amid nationwide anti-corruption protests, and weeks ahead of the country’s scheduled euro zone entry.

Protesters, many of them young Bulgarians, have been protesting in the tens of thousands across the nation for weeks. The direct trigger was a proposed budget for next year that would have increased taxes and social security contributions to finance more state spending. The deeper cause, however, was rising anger over a perception of widespread corruption among the political elite, and a sense that a lack of justice prevails for regular citizens.

The protests and the fall of the 9th government in five years underlined the political instability in the country as it plans to join the common European currency. The 240-seat chamber voted 127-0 to accept the resignation. The Cabinet will continue performing its duties until a new government is elected.