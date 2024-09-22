British PM hails contributions of UK’s South Asian communities

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has hailed the contributions of the South Asian heritage communities, who he described as the “driving force” of much of the innovation across the country.

In a message for the annual Asian Achievers Awards held in London on Friday night, which saw his Labour Party’s veteran British Indian parliamentarian Virendra Sharma win a Lifetime Achievement Award, Starmer hailed the changemakers being celebrated for their achievements across different walks of life.

Opposition Leader and Britain’s first Indian-origin former prime minister Rishi Sunak also congratulated the winners.

Among the other winners of Indian heritage included Business Person of the Year Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia, London-based founder of real estate, hospitality and asset management company Dominvs Group and distributor firm Euro Car Parts.