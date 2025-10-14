British Muslim Mayor of London hails Diwali on the Square’s message of unity

London: British Muslim Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has declared the annual Diwali on the Square event held at Trafalgar Square in the UK capital as a unifying festival that attracted hundreds to the iconic landmark over the weekend.

Themed this year around “Educate, Illuminate, Celebrate”, Sunday’s Diwali on the Square free festive gathering witnessed giant queues extending for miles as crowds descended upon Trafalgar Square for Indian music, dance, devotional bhajans and street food stalls.

The family-friendly activities included sari and turban tying, yoga and meditation, henna, puppet shows and dance workshops.

“Those of you here are proud Londoners, proudly British, proudly English, but also proudly Hindu, Sikh and Jain; you can be a proud Londoner and celebrate Diwali,” said Khan, to cheers from the crowds.

“Yet there are people across our country and across the globe that try and divide communities, try and turn one against the other – turn Hindus against Sikhs, or Muslims against Jews, or Christians against Buddhists, you show our city at its very, very best. You show the importance of the teachings of Diwali… how light defeats darkness, good defeats evil,” he said.

The London Mayor said Diwali festivities in the “most famous square in the world” symbolise why London is the “greatest city in the world”.

Diwali on the Square, delivered in partnership with the volunteer-led Diwali in London committee, was supported by the Chinmaya Mission UK as this year’s chair, alongside partner organisations Remitly, Lidl, and Daawatagencies