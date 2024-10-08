British Indian voters drifting rightward on economy: Report

London: British Indian voters along with those of Chinese heritage have been drifting rightward on the economy and are more likely to vote Conservative than Labour in the UK general elections, according to a new report based on an extensive UK-wide survey released on Tuesday.

‘Minorities report: the attitudes of Britain’s ethnic minority population’ by UK In a Changing Europe think tank and research firm Focaldata suggests that ethnic minority voters often have political and social views at variance not only with those held by the UK population as a whole, but also between different ethnic and religious groups of the country.

The analysis covers political views and values at both the 2019 and 2024 UK general elections to weigh up how attitudes have been changing despite Labour historically doing well among ethnic minority voters.

“British Indians and British Chinese voters tend to be right wing on the economy, expectations of the nation state, and views on welfare. Other minority groups sit much more firmly on the left,” the report finds.