British Indian minister orders removal of ‘unnecessary’ jobs for detained migrants

London: British Indian Home Office minister Seema Malhotra has stepped in to order the removal of UK government job advertisements for roles such as a balloon craft tutor for illegal migrants while they are being held at a detention centre in London.

After ‘The Sun’ reported on a number of over 30,000 pounds a year roles being advertised for HIRC on the official “Find A Job” government website, Malhotra said the outsourcing agency contracted by the Home Office had been directed to remove the unnecessary roles.

Mitie, the agency behind the online posts, said they were part of its contractual agreement to meet the physical and mental wellbeing of the detainees.

“We don’t believe all these roles are necessary and have told the Home Office to speak to Mitie to remove them,” said Malhotra, Immigration Minister. The “Hospitality and Floristry Tutor” job, which remains on the official website with a closing date for applications as September 21, lists the responsibilities as proactively promoting, designing and delivering workshops in relevant creative skills including “floristry, cake decorating, balloon craft, arts and craft activities”.

In another post, an HIRC Hairdressing Tutor is being sought for “hair-cutting, dying hair and braiding services ensuring that skills are current and updated in line with industry standards/advances/trends”.