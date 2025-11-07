MillenniumPost
World

British Army chief meets Pakistani counterpart

BY Agencies7 Nov 2025 1:23 AM IST

Islamabad: British Army chief Gen Charles Roland Vincent Walker on Thursday met his Pakistani counterpart Asim Munir and the two officers discussed ways to boost bilateral defence cooperation.

During the meeting at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, matters of mutual interest, regional security and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, according to a statement by the Pakistan Army.

The two sides also reiterated the need for continued collaboration to ensure peace and stability in the region.

General Walker appreciated the Pakistan Army’s achievements and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and its efforts for regional

peace and stability.agencies

