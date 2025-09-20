Britain’s outgoing spy chief highlights Russia, China and Iran as threats

Istanbul: The outgoing head of Britain’s foreign intelligence agency on Friday gave a wide-ranging speech on the threats facing the West as he prepares to leave office later this month, highlighting Russia, China, Iran and Islamist terrorism.

Richard Moore, who departs as the head of MI6 after five years, spent a large part of his address in Istanbul focusing on the war in Ukraine but also highlighted China, Iran and counter-terrorism as the agency’s other priorities.

While the UK wants a “respectful and constructive relationship,” China must stick to the “established rules of engagement and non-interference,” Moore said, describing the country as one straddling “that dichotomy of opportunity and threat.”

Calling out Iran, North Korea and China for their support for Russia’s war machine, Moore said Chinese diplomatic backing as well as the provision of “dual use” electronic components and chemicals had “prevented (Russian President Vladimir) Putin from reaching the conclusion that peace is his best option.”

A nuclear-free Iran, meanwhile, remained a priority, Moore said, warning Tehran against “blindly pursuing a strategy that destabilises their neighbourhood and puts them at odds with much of the rest of the world.”

The West and Israel have long accused Iran of seeking to build nuclear weapons, a claim Iran denies.