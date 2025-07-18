Britain to lower voting age to 16 to restore ‘public trust’ in democracy

London: The UK government on Thursday announced that it will lower the voting age from 18 to 16 years in time for the next general election expected in 2029, a manifesto commitment made by the Labour Party when it was voted last year.

The move will bring UK-wide elections in line with the devolved Scotland and Wales regions as part of what the British government described as one of the biggest changes to UK democracy in a generation.

The plans also include an expansion of the voter ID system to permit the use of UK-issued bank cards as an accepted form of ID at polling stations, to ensure eligible voters are not “deterred from voting”.

“For too long, public trust in our democracy has been damaged and faith in our institutions has been allowed to decline,” said UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, marking the release of a strategy paper that sets in motion plans to lower the voting age.

“We are modernising our democracy, so that it is fit for the 21st century. By delivering our manifesto commitment to extend the vote to 16 and 17 year olds, we are taking a generational step forward in restoring public

trust and boosting engagement in UK democracy, supporting our Plan for Change,” said Rushanara Ali, Minister for Democracy in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

The new strategy covers the creation of a new digital “Voter Authority Certificate” to ensure Electoral Registration Officers can meet the digital needs of voters, reduce printing costs and ensure faster delivery.

An increasingly automated voter registration system is intended to make it easier for people to register to vote and reduce the need to fill out their details across different government services on multiple occasions.

In order to boost transparency and accountability in politics, the MHCLG said it will also be closing loopholes that may allow foreign donors via “shell companies” to influence UK political parties.

Meanwhile, new requirements on unincorporated associations will mandate checks on donations over GBP 500 to tackle foreign interference and protect UK democracy from those who attempt to undermine it.

“We cannot take our democracy for granted, and by protecting our elections from abuse and boosting participation, we will strengthen the foundations of our society for the future,” added Rayner. The changes

will form part of an elections bill to be tabled in Parliament, besides secondary legislation to address the implementation schedule.