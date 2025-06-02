Bridge blasts in Russia kill 7 ahead of Ukraine peace talks merge

Moscow: Explosions caused two bridges to collapse and derailed two trains in western Russia overnight, officials said Sunday, without saying what had caused the blasts. In one of the incidents, seven people were killed and dozens were injured. The first bridge, in the Bryansk region on the border with Ukraine, collapsed on top of a passenger train on Saturday, causing the casualties.

Hours later, officials said a second train was derailed when the bridge beneath it collapsed in the nearby Kursk region, which also borders Ukraine.

In that collapse, a freight train was thrown off its rails onto the road below as the explosion collapsed the bridge, local acting Gov Alexander Khinshtein said Sunday. Russia’s Investigative Committee, said in a statement that explosions had caused the two bridges to collapse, but did not give further details.

Photos posted by government agencies from the scene in the Bryansk region appeared to show train carriages ripped apart and lying amid fallen concrete from the collapsed bridge. Other footage on social media were apparently taken from inside vehicles on the road that had managed to avoid driving onto the bridge before it collapsed.

In the past, some officials have accused pro-Ukrainian saboteurs of attacking Russia’s railway infrastructure. The details surrounding such incidents, however, are limited and cannot be independently verified.

In a statement Sunday, Ukraine’s military intelligence, known by the Ukrainian abbreviation GUR, said a Russian military freight train carrying food and fuel had been blown up on its way to Crimea.