BRICS Summit in South Africa: Putin stays away over arrest warrant

Johannesburg: Russian President Vladimir Putin will be notably absent when Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders from the BRICS group of emerging economies start a three-day summit in South Africa on Tuesday.

The bloc, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is holding its first in-person meeting since before the COVID-19 pandemic, but Putin will participate via video call after his travel to South Africa was complicated by an International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued for him in March over the abduction of children from Ukraine.

Xi, Brazilian President Luiz In cio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend in person

as the bloc home to 40% of the world’s population and responsible for more than 30% of global economic output mulls a possible expansion.

That will top the agenda at Wednesday’s main summit meeting in Johannesburg’s financial district of Sandton.

More than 20 nations have applied to join the bloc, according to South African officials, including Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will be at the summit, as will Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The five BRICS countries will have to agree on the criteria for new members before any

countries are admitted.