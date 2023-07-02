MillenniumPost
Home > World > Boyfriend pleads guilty to murder of IO student in UK
World

Boyfriend pleads guilty to murder of IO student in UK

BY Agencies2 July 2023 5:09 PM GMT

London: A Tunisian man who had been charged with the murder of Indian-origin student Sabita Thanwani at her university accommodation in the Clerkenwell area of north London in March last year has admitted to her killing in court.

Maher Maaroufe, 23, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of

diminished responsibility during a hearing at the

Old Bailey court here on Friday and will be sentenced in September.

The court heard how Thanwani, 19, was found under the sheets with a cut to her throat on March 19 last year.

According to court reports, the prosecution described how Maaroufe and Thanwani had been in a relationship prior to the morning of the killing.

They were at the student accommodation when a neighbour overheard

various noises and screams coming from the room and called emergency

services.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X
X