Boko Haram militants kill 60 in attack in Nigeria’s northeast

Maiduguri: Boko Haram militants killed dozens of people in a nighttime assault on a village in northeastern Nigeria that is home to residents who had recently returned from a camp for internally displaced persons, authorities said.

The attack on Darul Jamal in the Bama local government area took place late Friday and killed at least 60 people, a resident of the village, Mohammed Babagana, told The Associated Press.

Borno state Gov Babagana Zulum, who visited the attacked community late Saturday evening, confirmed to reporters that over 60 died in the attack.

“We sympathize with the people and have pleaded with them not to abandon their homes as we have made arrangements

to improve the security and provide food and other lifesaving items that they have lost,” Zulum said.

The chairman of Bama’s local government, Modu Gujja, said over a dozen houses were burnt and more than 100 people were forced to flee.

Taiwo Adebayo, a researcher specialising in Boko Haram at the Institute for Security Studies, spoke to

residents of Darual Jamal and said the killings on Friday night were carried out by a faction of Boko Haram known as Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad.

Boko Haram, Nigeria’s homegrown jihadis, took up arms in 2009 to fight Western education and impose their radical version

of Islamic law.