BOGOTA: Colombian senator, would-be presidential candidate shot, hurt at rally

Bogota (Colombia): Colombian Sen Miguel Uribe Turbay, a possible candidate in the country’s presidential election next year, was shot and wounded at a campaign rally in Bogota on Saturday, authorities said.

His conservative Democratic Centre party released a statement calling it “an unacceptable act of violence.”

The attack took place in a park in the Fontibon neighbourhood when armed assailants shot him from behind, said the right-wing Democratic Centre, which was the party of former President Alvaro Uribe. The men are not related.

Images circulating on social media showed Uribe Turbay, 39, covered in blood being held by several people. A medical report from the Santa Fe Foundation hospital said the senator was admitted in critical condition and is undergoing a “neurosurgical and peripheral vascular procedure.” Turbay was critically injured in a shooting that also wounded two others. A 15-year-old suspect was arrested. President Petro cancelled a France trip, pledging full investigation. The attack drew condemnation across Latin America and from the US.