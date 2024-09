Bodies of all 22 people killed in chopper crash in Russia’s Far East recovered

Moscow: Russian emergency officials said on Monday they had recovered all 22 dead from a helicopter that crashed with tourists on board in Russia’s Far East.

The crash occurred in Kamchatka — a pristine peninsula with numerous volcanoes, known for its rugged beauty and rich wildlife. A Mi-8 helicopter with 19 passengers and three crew members on board took off close to the Vachkazhets volcano on Saturday and rescuers located the wreckage the following day.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said, citing the Emergencies Ministry, that it likely crashed due to poor visibility in bad weather conditions.

The local branch of the Investigative Committee, Russia’s top law enforcement body, said in a statement Monday that an investigation has been launched into a possible pilot error or a technical malfunction.