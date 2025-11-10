Boat from Myanmar with hundreds of migrants capsizes off Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur: Rescuers in Malaysia recovered the bodies of seven migrants from Myanmar and found 13 alive from a boat that capsized with dozens aboard, officials said Sunday.

The vessel had departed from the town of Buthidaung, in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, carrying some 300 people, said First Adm Romli Mustafa from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, citing a preliminary investigation.

Police and the maritime agency said the passengers were believed to have been split into three smaller boats once the vessel neared Malaysia. One of the boats was believed to have sank near Tarutao island in southern Thailand on Thursday, and some of the victims drifted into Malaysia’s northern resort island of Langkawi, the authorities said.

The timing and exact location of the incident is not known.