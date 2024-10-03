‘Boat capsizes in eastern Congo, killing at least 50 people’

Goma: A boat carrying scores of passengers capsized on Lake Kivu in eastern Congo on Thursday, killing at least 50 people, witnesses told The Associated Press.

It was not immediately clear exactly how many people were on board or how many perished but witnesses said they saw rescue services recover at least 50 bodies from the water. They said 10 people survived and were taken to the local hospital.

The boat, overloaded with passengers, sank while trying to dock just metres (yards) away from the port of Kituku, the witnesses said.

It was going from Minova in South Kivu province to Goma, in North Kivu province.

Local authorities

said that the rescue efforts continued and the death toll remained unknown for the moment. In February, the majority of the 50 passengers aboard a

wooden boat were presumed dead after the vessel capsized on Lake Kivu.