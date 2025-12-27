BNP’s Tarique Rahman visits his father’s grave

Dhaka/New Delhi: BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Friday visited the grave of his father and Bangladesh’s former president Ziaur Rahman in Dhaka, a day after he returned home from self-exile in the UK.

Rahman reached Zia Udyan in a red-and-green bulletproof bus and paid floral tributes at the grave, offering ‘dua’ and ‘munajat’ for the eternal peace of his father’s soul, news portal bangla.daily-sun.com reported.

The 60-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader returned to the country on Thursday after over 17 years. He has been living in London since 2008. This is the first time in almost 19 years that Rahman has paid tribute at his father’s grave, news portal tbsnews.net reported.