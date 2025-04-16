BNP’s meet with Yunus not fruitful

Dhaka: Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed dissatisfaction over his meeting on Wednesday with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and said his party demanded elections by the end of this year.

The BNP secretary general led a seven-member delegation which met the interim government chief adviser at the state guest house Jamuna. Alamgir said the chief adviser did not provide a specific deadline for holding the next parliamentary election and rather mentioned a possible window between December and June.

“We are not satisfied at all,” Fakhrul said. “We have clearly said that if elections are not held by December, the country’s political, economic, and social situation will deteriorate further,” said the leader.