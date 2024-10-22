Blinken arrives in Israel as US looks to renew ceasefire efforts

Tel Aviv: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Tuesday on his 11th visit to the region since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. Washington hopes to revive cease-fire efforts after the killing of top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, but so far all the warring parties appear to be digging in.

Israel is still at war with Hamas more than a year after the militant group’s Oct 7 attack, and with Hezbollah in Lebanon, where it launched a ground invasion earlier this month.

Israel is also expected to strike Iran in response to its ballistic missile attack on Oct 1.

Blinken landed just hours after Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets into central Israel, setting off air raid sirens in the country’s most populated areas and its international airport, but causing no apparent damage or injuries. His meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stretched for more two hours on Tuesday afternoon. He is also expected to meet with President Isaac Herzog, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and strategic affairs minister

Ron Dermer.