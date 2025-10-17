Blast on Syrian Defence Ministry bus, 5 soldiers killed

Damascus: A bomb exploded Thursday on a Syrian Defence Ministry bus in the country’s east, killing four soldiers and wounding others, the country’s oil minister said.

Oil Minister Mohammed al-Bashir said on the social platform X that the soldiers were killed and wounded while on their way to work as guards at an oil facility.

State-run Al-Ikhbariah TV said the explosion occurred on the road linking the eastern cities of Deir el-Zour and Mayadeen. The report said the soldier worked at a facility in the oil-rich region that borders Iraq.