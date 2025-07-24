Blast in Syria kills 6 people

Damascus: At least six people were killed and dozens injured in an explosion in northern Syria’s Idlib province, officials said Thursday.

There was no official statement on the cause of the blast. The UK-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the explosion took place in an ammunition depot.

The Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, reported that at least six people were

killed in the blast, which took place in the town of Maarat Misrin north of the city of Idlib on Thursday.

“This is the death toll only of those recovered by Syrian Civil Defence teams, who continue to search for those trapped under the rubble,” the White Helmets said in a statement. Syria is struggling to recover from a nearly 14-year civil war.agencies