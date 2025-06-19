Blast derails 6 carriages of Jaffar Express in Pakistan

Peshawar/Islamabad: A bomb explosion near a railway track derailed six carriages of Jaffar Express

in Sindh province of Pakistan on Wednesday.

No casualties were reported in the incident involving the train plying from Peshawar to Quetta, authorities said. However, train operations were suspended on the route.

It is the second time in four months that the Jaffar Express was targetted.

Wednesday’s blast occurred near the railway track close to a cattle market in Jacobabad in the Sindh province bordering the volatile Balochistan province.

The explosion caused a three-feet deep and railway track of almost six feet was damaged, according to Dunya TV. A heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area soon after.

Authorities are currently investigating the nature of the blast and an inquiry is underway to determine the cause and nature of the incident.

A senior railway officer told PTI that by 6 pm local time, one coach was re-railed while the work for lifting the remaining five coaches away from the track was under

progress.